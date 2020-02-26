The continued assault on our access to the ballot box is why we must remain vigilant in protecting and reinforcing the rights we have gained in Maryland, and work to end all forms of voter suppression. That is why we introduced the Fair Maps Act and challenge every member of the state legislature to pledge to end gerrymandering before the next round of map-drawing begins. The Fair Maps Act (SB 967/HB 1431) will create standards for the once-in-a-decade redistricting of congressional and state legislative districts that is set to take place after the 2020 Census. This bill will require that election districts make geographic sense and respect the borders of existing neighborhoods, cities, counties and other natural boundaries in the hopes that Maryland can relinquish its title of one of the worst gerrymandered states in the nation.