It’s been almost a decade since The Campaign for Educational Equity released its report, Healthier Students Are Better Learners. It compiled research from neuroscience, child development and public health fields to show that supporting student health promotes academic achievement. The report highlighted how asthma, poor vision and problems with attention and hyperactivity contribute to poorer educational outcomes. Progress in acting on that report’s findings has been slow but encouraging: Meeting students’ basic health and social needs allows them to be in school and engaged in their classwork, helps them to be less disruptive and supports them in developing positive relationships with their peers and teachers.