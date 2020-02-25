I had been showing up to work to take care of people injured by violence, but Baltimore Ceasefire showed me a different way to show up in the communities of Baltimore. Since the killing of Lamontrey Tynes on Aug. 5, 2017, Erricka Bridgeford and others from Baltimore Ceasefire have responded to the locations of murders in Baltimore with a “sacred space” ritual. We have burned sage, prayed and recited the names of those who too often die with no obituary. I’ve been present for the rituals for children such as Taylor Hayes and Ray Glasgow; I’ve taken care of a dying patient in the hospital, and later embraced their family on the corner where they were slain. At times these sacred space rituals have dozens or even a hundred participants; sometimes it’s only two or three of us.