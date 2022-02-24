Unphilosophical anarchists | GUEST COMMENTARY

Recent protest movements, such as Occupy, have been influenced or inspired by earlier anarchists. And now right-wing anarchists, intent on overthrowing governments and overturning public-health mandates in the name of freedom, are carrying out provocative actions in the U.S., Canada and other countries. Their ideology seems to be an almost-incoherent mixture of white supremacy, neo-fascism, anarchism, uncontrolled individualism, nihilism and paranoia. They may lack ideas that most would consider rational, but they have the capacity to organize intimidating actions by relatively few people against all sectors of society.