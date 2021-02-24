Why are Trump’s swamp creatures still grifting Americans?| COMMENTARY

They should demand to know who precisely, if anyone, personally profited off the millions of donations sent in by Americans who truly need that money to survive, be it through the Trump “Save America” PAC, or the over $25 million raised by Steve Bannon and three others for the “We Build the Wall” project (all accused of defrauding donors by federal prosecutors, though Mr. Bannon was pardoned by Mr. Trump just before he left office).