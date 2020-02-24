Taxing small businesses would mean fewer services could be provided. Under legal ethical rules, I am not allowed to pay taxes for my clients, which means that this cost will be passed on to my clients. And many wouldn’t be able to afford it. My law office assists hundreds of Marylanders each year who are suffering from consumer protection problems. I help people who have been economically harmed: who have been cheated out of a fair automobile purchase, overcharged for a personal loan or had the wrong information placed on their credit reports. Many can’t afford to pay upfront, which is why I earn my fees on the back end.