Maryland law will prevent other families from experiencing the tragedy ours endured | COMMENTARY

No one ever said this would be an easy fight. For such a common-sense step to keep Maryland safe, we were met with continued opposition. Legislators ran out the clock on one session to avoid voting on this bill and bounced the bill back and forth between chambers. And when they finally put a bill on the governor’s desk, it was met with a veto. I was heartbroken when the governor rejected the legislation last May after we had worked for years to get a bill through the State House. But just like the comeback stories John would write about in his columns, the losses only made us work harder to win.