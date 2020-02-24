Should the governor take the time to communicate with members of the legislature, I think he might find we can work together on several measures proven to reduce crime, such as preventing witness intimidation, increasing the number of prosecutors, attacking organized crime, ensuring judicial and police transparency, making it easier for law enforcement to collaborate and supporting community-driven crime prevention programs to name a few. In fact, our committee has worked meticulously on several of these crime fighting initiatives, and we will likely take action on them in the coming days and weeks.