‘Return to normalcy’ isn’t really what Biden’s base wants | COMMENTARY

And that points to the third normal. Among party activists, the presidency is supposed to be an engine for social progress. A restoration of serenity and equipoise — which Mr. Biden hinted at in his inaugural — is the last thing the base wants from this White House. They want action of the sort they expected from Mr. . Indeed, they want Obama-plus, given that the new conventional wisdom on much of the left is that the Obama years were a “wasted opportunity.”