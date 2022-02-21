Maryland’s public safety system is broken | GUEST COMMENTARY

And then, when people do become involved in the criminal justice system, we must better prepare them to re-enter our communities following incarceration. We also know that when people enter the criminal justice system, the vast majority will come home. But nearly 40% will then eventually return to the system, meaning more crime and more victims. We have to use incarceration to set people up on a path to stability, so they do not continue committing crimes when they return home. Education and job training are proven to be successful at reducing crime and are critical, so people can participate in the legitimate economy.