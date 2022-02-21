Maryland’s public safety system is broken | GUEST COMMENTARY

A dedicated police officer ambushed in her car. A devoted church worker in my home church in East Baltimore stabbed to death in our place of worship. A young high school student shot with an untraceable ghost gun. Safe Streets workers and community leaders killed while fighting to make our communities safe. Carjackings at gunpoint.
The headlines are as horrific as they are persistent. The toll on victims, families and communities is immeasurable and unacceptable: 300-plus murders per year in Baltimore for seven consecutive years. But this is far from a problem in Baltimore alone. Across the state of Maryland, violent crime has increased. The murder rate has risen in 11 jurisdictions across the state over the past four years. Fourteen jurisdictions in Maryland — more than half the state — have seen an increase in the number of rapes. This is a statewide crisis.
We cannot continue business as usual when it comes to public safety and criminal justice. Our current system is clearly broken. When I led soldiers in combat as a captain and a paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne division, we used a phrase to ensure we were focused on our mission — “if you want different, do different.”
Despite the efforts of our law enforcement, our local and municipal leaders, and community activists and organizations, no one could reasonably claim our system is currently working. We need stronger policies and better strategies, and we need leaders with the vision and the ability to urgently bring people together to fix the problem.
As a state, we must have better collaboration with law enforcement at the local and federal level if we’re going to prevent and address crime. The state must provide support to local agencies to prevent, investigate and solve crimes. Shifting blame may work for politics, but not for changing the kind of outcomes we are seeing.
Gun violence is a glaring example of the need for coordination and leadership. Gun crimes are a core driver of homicides. We must stem the flow of illegal guns onto our streets, including so-called untraceable “ghost guns,” which may be ordered in kits and lack serial numbers. We must leverage state and federal agencies (state police and ATF) to act as force multipliers with local law enforcement, identify patterns and respond swiftly and aggressively.
We have to address head-on the underlying issues that drive crime. We must empower communities as part of the answer to intervene on the front end, before crime occurs and before people become involved in the criminal justice system. We know that a small number of people in communities are disproportionately driving violent crime. We need to coordinate and collect community and law enforcement resources to identify at-risk people and surround them with resources to break the cycle of violence.
And then, when people do become involved in the criminal justice system, we must better prepare them to re-enter our communities following incarceration. We also know that when people enter the criminal justice system, the vast majority will come home. But nearly 40% will then eventually return to the system, meaning more crime and more victims. We have to use incarceration to set people up on a path to stability, so they do not continue committing crimes when they return home. Education and job training are proven to be successful at reducing crime and are critical, so people can participate in the legitimate economy.
Finally, we must reform our broken probation and parole system, which is responsible for monitoring people at risk of reoffending and committing violent crime. The Division of Parole and Probation — a state agency — is not currently empowered to succeed and fulfill its critical role to safeguarding public safety. We currently have over 120 vacancies in that department, meaning our existing parole officers are overwhelmed by high case numbers and as a result, individuals are not adequately supervised. The data are clear that low-risk individuals do not need high levels of supervision. We must fill every vacant position and redirect resources to ensure that high-risk individuals are receiving high levels of supervision.
Crime is a complex socio-economic problem, and it requires a comprehensive and aggressive approach that includes supporting law enforcement, empowering communities, coordinating with local jurisdictions and being laser-focused on outcomes. And that means every level of government must do everything in its power to protect its citizens, beginning with the state.
Wes Moore (wes@wesmoore.com) is a combat veteran, Rhodes scholar, former nonprofit CEO, and a Democratic candidate for Governor of Maryland.