It’s true that the Nordic countries used to be closer to what Mr. Sanders has in mind. But that was decades ago — back when Mr. Sanders was heaping praise on communist countries. Those governments recognized that such policies were bad for the economy as a whole, and for the people too. Sure, some European countries have more generous welfare states and more progressive taxation than we do. Most also have much worse unemployment and economic growth. But all of that is grist for a different argument than the one Mr. Sanders offers. He has an impressive record of seeing only what he wants to see rather than what is — at home and abroad.