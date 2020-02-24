In his 2020 State of the State address, Governor Hogan rightfully called violent crime in Baltimore an “urgent crisis.” But Governor Hogan has not mentioned how he intends to staff up the Department of Corrections and Public Safety or the Department of Juvenile Services — which is the primary way the state can help reduce violence. Nor has he put forth a plan for increasing staffing, interagency coordination or compliance at Parole and Probation, which interacts every day with violent offenders and could help prevent murders.