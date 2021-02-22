Kids already know ‘stop, drop and roll’ for fire emergencies; it’s time to teach ‘stop, wash and mask on’ for COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

The students of today must be prepared for current and future public health threats. Even after COVID-19 is gone, the threat of future pandemics may be here to stay. If seeing the world go through SARS, Ebola, H1N1, and Mers-CoV was not enough, our current COVID-19 pandemic underscores that we need to be prepared and educated on pandemic response. We can only effectively fight pandemics if we all work together — yet the data show that many adults have gaps in their knowledge about COVID-19 and differing attitudes and behavioral responses toward the virus. By educating today’s children, we can help ensure a society that will be armed with the foundation to face the pandemics of tomorrow. A COVID-19 and general pandemic curriculum that covers public health basics — How do masks and hand-washing work? How are vaccines developed? — can prepare future generations to be active, informed participants in a public health response.