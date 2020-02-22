There is no better time to make screenings for this devastating disease more accessible and affordable as prostate cancer deaths and incidences are on the rise. This year in Maryland, nearly 4,500 men will be diagnosed with the disease — a number that’s already up 5% from last year. New reporting from the American Cancer Society shows that in 2020, the number of men who will die from prostate cancer will hit the highest rate since the turn of the century. When caught early, those diagnosed with prostate cancer have a 99% chance of survival. This is three times higher than when prostate cancer is found in an advanced stage, when there is just a 30% rate of survival.