The case against cameras in Maryland courtrooms | COMMENTARY

Broadcasting gives listeners the illusion that the chosen snatches of testimony that they are shown by the all-powerful media are all that there is to know about a case, and that the selected case is transcendently important and the reporter’s comments on it are gospel. Participants in a trial, all or part of which is to be televised, know that their friends and neighbors may thus acquire fashionable opinions about it and that they may thus be stigmatized for their role as jurors or witnesses. Even when their faces are obscured, it will at the least be necessary to insulate them from broadcast coverage while the trial goes on, requiring the expense and difficulty of sequestration and eliminating from the jury pool those with family responsibilities requiring them to stay at home.