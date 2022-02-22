Michelle Goldberg: The giddy, terrifying siege of Ottawa | GUEST COMMENTARY

At the occupation, I met Dana Wilson, who told me he was raised in Mississippi and had served in the U.S. military in Central America before moving to Canada in 1987. He gestured to a cluster of men nearby and said they were veterans as well, and that he was part of a group led by a retired colonel. “From a military man’s perspective, you want to talk jargon, this is the last hill,” he said, describing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “a narcissistic globalist sociopath” who has used “medical tyranny” to control the population, all for profit.