Michelle Goldberg: The giddy, terrifying siege of Ottawa | GUEST COMMENTARY

OTTAWA, Ontario — When I asked Matthew Wall, a 36-year-old electrician from Manitoba, what brought him to this city, which, until last weekend, had been overwhelmed by a giant protest encampment, he answered with one word: “Mushrooms.”
Searching for his purpose in life, he said, he went on a psychedelic spiritual journey and had an image of the Freedom Convoy, a demonstration against COVID rules that has converged on the Canadian capital with trucks and other large vehicles.
“I’m here for the rights of our kids, for parents’ rights, for everyone’s rights,” said Mr. Wall. “So kids can live in a future where they don’t have to have something covering their face, lose emotion. You don’t have the human connection, don’t see them smile anymore. It’s dehumanizing.” His daughters, he told me, were seeing a school therapist weekly because of the emotional fallout of the pandemic. “You’re taking away the love!” he said.
Mr. Wall was sitting in the passenger seat of a black truck owned by a friend he’d made in Ottawa. It was covered in painted slogans, some with imperfect punctuation: “Dad’s On a Mission,” “Bless You in Advance Boys in Blue,” “Superhero’s Never Die.” Notes of thanks were taped to the truck, as were tickets that had been issued to protesters, including one to Wall for “bass noise (or unusual noise or noise that disturbs inhabitant(s) of the city),” which came with a fine of 1,000 Canadian dollars.
In the back seat was Jenna Wozney, a 24-year-old actress from Vancouver who’d flown to Ottawa on her own a few days earlier. She said some of her family and friends considered the protests “hateful,” but she’d been determined to see them for herself. Ms. Wozney deeply distrusted the vaccines, though she’d given in and gotten the shots in order to be able to work: “I’m so poor, I didn’t have any money, I had to get it,” she said, adding an expletive.
The demonstrations felt, to her, transformative. She saw them, somehow, as the next step after Black Lives Matter and Canada’s Every Child Matters movement, which is devoted to Indigenous survivors of abusive residential schools. “I feel like this is the final thing,” she said.
“This is an awakening,” added Ms. Wall.
The takeover of downtown Ottawa, whose streets were clogged by trucks, trailers and cars, lasted for three weeks. Populists and reactionaries worldwide, including Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson, were thrilled by what was happening there. A relatively small number of people — around 8,000 at the height of the protests, and on most days fewer — snarled the capital of a major Western country and threw its left-leaning government into chaos, demanding freedom from COVID-related public health measures. Related encampments on some of the bridges linking Canada to the United States affected hundreds of millions of dollars in trade.
The tactic of using large vehicles to occupy a big city inspired similar protests in countries including France, Israel and New Zealand. Donald Trump supporters are planning American versions of the convoys next month. If they succeed in entrenching themselves somewhere, it could be terrifying, not least because, unlike the Canadians, they’ll probably be heavily armed.
The thrust of the Ottawa protests was clearly reactionary, but there were plenty of people on the streets who seemed genuinely baffled by the media’s description of them as part of a far-right movement. They’d been infuriated, and in some cases unmoored, by Canada’s pandemic restrictions, which have been stricter than America’s. (As The National Post reported, during the omicron wave, the provinces of Quebec and Ontario “closed schools and imposed blanket bans on indoor dining, gyms and bars,” and Quebec enacted a 10 p.m. curfew.)
Most people I met said they’d never been to a protest before. Their willingness to not just go to Ottawa, but in many cases to stay there in the freezing cold for weeks on end, was a sign of how profoundly the pandemic has eroded trust in the authorities. Two years of COVID has created a climate of suspicion, confusion and grief that the far right has been able to exploit.
Not everyone at the protests came from the far right, but the organizers did. Among them were Tamara Lich, formerly a leading figure in the fringe Maverick Party, which promotes the secession of three of Canada’s western provinces, and Patrick King, a “great replacement” conspiracy theorist who has railed against a plot to use refugees “to depopulate the Anglo-Saxon race because they are the ones with the strongest bloodlines.”
The crowds themselves contained a number of extremists. At an encampment at the border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, four people were arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder police officers. Two of them reportedly had ties to a white-nationalist network called Diagolon, whose founder, Jeremy MacKenzie, has been part of the Ottawa demonstrations.
At the occupation, I met Dana Wilson, who told me he was raised in Mississippi and had served in the U.S. military in Central America before moving to Canada in 1987. He gestured to a cluster of men nearby and said they were veterans as well, and that he was part of a group led by a retired colonel. “From a military man’s perspective, you want to talk jargon, this is the last hill,” he said, describing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “a narcissistic globalist sociopath” who has used “medical tyranny” to control the population, all for profit.
Police ended the occupation of by truckers over the weekend, but Elizabeth Simons, deputy director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, expects the far-right forces behind them to be emboldened. “It’s a populist movement,” she said. “We have people who feel that they are the pure public fighting for the rights of the people versus the corrupt elite, which is government, media. That’s going to resonate with a lot of people when we’re two years into a pandemic where there is legitimate grievance and criticism” of how the authorities have handled things.
Nobody, she said, “has come out of the last two years unscathed. Everyone’s affected in some way. It’s just which direction do they choose to go?” And how far.
Michelle Goldberg (Twitter: @michelleinbklyn) is a columnist for The New York Times, where a longer version of this piece originally appeared.