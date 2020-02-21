The right couldn’t have invented a better candidate than Bernie Sanders. In 1971, he was kicked out of a commune for talking too much. In 1987, he recorded a folk album. The following year, he got married and left the next day for a combination fact-finding trip and honeymoon in the Soviet Union. When he returned, he sounded a bit like Lincoln Steffens, the famous journalist who’d said of the USSR, “I have seen the future and it works.” In Mr. Steffens’ defense, he visited in 1919, two years after its founding and before most of the inconvenient mass murder and starvation. Mr. Sanders thought the Soviet Union was the future three years before it collapsed.