Proactive COVID-19 testing of Maryland inmates protects all of us | COMMENTARY

One of the most effective weapons in the battle to control the spread of COVID-19 is testing. But it is too late to test people once they are symptomatic. Facilities must proactively test, taking samples of asymptomatic people, to stay on top of the viral spread. An effective testing mitigation strategy allows for rapid identification of viral hot spots, so staff can initiate appropriate quarantine and treatment protocol. Public health experts look for a positive rate far below 5% percent to indicate an environment where the viral spread is under control.