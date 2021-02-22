Baltimore pastor: Bill to ban menthol sets up Black Marylanders for more interactions with police | COMMENTARY

It is no secret, Black and brown people with criminal records are stigmatized in a way that prevents them from enjoying the basic rights and privileges we often take for granted. Among them are job opportunities and long-term employment. In mid-2020, the Economic Policy Institute reported that the Black unemployment rate was nearly twice that of the overall unemployment rate in Maryland. The disparity in these figures has remained consistent throughout the pandemic, which shows no sign of slowing down. By picking and choosing which cigarette products to ban, we are doing more harm than good and widening the disparity we are working to eliminate.