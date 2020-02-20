Firefighters face especially high exposure to toxic flame retardants because they are used in many products that, when burned in fires, become even more toxic. Firefighters are rightfully concerned because they face higher levels of cancer compared to the general population. The Baltimore Sun’s front-page story on Oct. 24, 2019, detailed not only the rise in cancers in firefighters, but also the cost to Baltimore City and surrounding counties as they purchase additional equipment to reduce the risk to their personnel. It makes sense to reduce that risk and financial burden by expecting manufacturers to keep these toxic chemicals out of furniture and other products in the first place.