A ‘radial mission’: launching a makerspace pilot program in Maryland | GUEST COMMENTARY

In 1882, Enoch Pratt founded his eponymous library with the radical mission of making access to books free to anyone — an unusual idea when most libraries required paid subscriptions and only 83% of the population was literate. But Pratt had the foresight to know that an advanced industrial society required a literate citizenry to grow its economy, and providing free access to knowledge was the first step. With a similarly radical mission of making technology and the knowledge to use it accessible to all, makerspaces are the foundation of a technically literate society. Maryland must invest in technical education, emergency resilience, startup creation, and economic development to stay competitive in the 21st century. S.B. 453 is an incredibly important first step to building that foundation, and we urge its swift passage through the General Assembly this year.