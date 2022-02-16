Still unvaccinated? Here’s what COVID can look like in your lungs | GUEST COMMENTARY

Showing visual representation of disease is not new in society. At the end of the 20th century, many countries started to display repulsive images of cancerous tongue boils on cigarette packs in an attempt to stop people from smoking. It worked! Vivid images of COVID-19 as depicted on CT scans could have a similar resonating effect on the population. Simply showing statistics, bar graphs and charts about total hospitalization and death rates will do little in swaying public opinion on whether to get vaccinated. As learners, we need to intimately visualize what this virus is capable of and how a vaccine can affect that. Being as transparent as possible to the general public will do wonders in informing vaccination decisions.