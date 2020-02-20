In addition to the adequacy gap, funding for renovating and rebuilding old and deficient school buildings has been grossly inadequate for years. While the ACLU and advocates were able to secure some funding through the 21st Century Schools program to rebuild a small number of schools, there are still over 100 school buildings in need of a major rebuild. It will take at least $3 billion dollars for school facilities in Baltimore to meet industry standards. According to a 2012 BCPSS facilities report, 85% of the system’s buildings were rated as being in “poor” or “very poor” condition and had ancient boiler systems, roofs in need of replacement, deficient electrical and fire safety systems, and un-remedied lead in water pipes.