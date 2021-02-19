1954: the year Baltimore went ‘major league’ | COMMENTARY

At the time, I was an 8-year-old, attending Arlington 234. That summer I watched all the games I could on TV — followed by “Bobo Newsom’s Knothole Gang” show — and I went to two. I saw Robert Lee “Bullet Bob” Turley beat the Red Sox 2-1 (Ted Williams went 0-for-4, which made me happy then, but not now) and watched Don Larsen lose to the White Sox 4-1 (Larsen led the American League in losses that year, with 21). Turley and Larsen went on to star with the Yankees, with Larsen throwing that perfect game in the 1956 World Series.