That may seem like a lot, until you consider that almost all of of these licenses have already been claimed, despite the fact that sports betting has only been legal in that state for less than two years. New Jersey’s sports betting market more than doubled in handle, or the amount wagered, from 2018 to 2019, and the sky is the limit for 2020. There is no doubt that all of the licenses will be spoken for before the end of 2020.