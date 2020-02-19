As the debate over the Kirwan Commission’s proposed $32 billion increase in state education spending unfolds, we would do well to keep Mr. Truman’s words in mind. The Kirwan Commission’s education spending proposals are really nothing new. Maryland has passed proposals like Kirwan before. History tells us much about the rhetoric that’ll be used to justify Kirwan, how Marylanders will fund this massive spending increase and the results we can expect if we go down this road again.