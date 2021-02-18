Trump is history; it’s Biden who’s changing America | COMMENTARY

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Thousands of people are waiting to claim asylum and more come each day, falsely believing they will be able to enter the U.S. now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. Biden has made major changes to his predecessor's hardline immigration policies; but he hasn't lifted the major restrictions to people seeking asylum as he faces pressures from all sides. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci/AP)