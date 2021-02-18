Media unfairly targeted and tried Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby | COMMENTARY

When the Baltimore Brew began reporting on Marilyn Mosby’s travels, it was keen to point to the past as prologue, noting parallels between Ms. Mosby’s apparent omissions from ethics and Ms. Pugh’s failure to disclose details about finances from the sale of her book. Readers were told that Ms. Mosby pocketed $30,000 in travel reimbursements and set up side gigs, ostensibly to profit from her position. Fox News ran regular stories on Ms. Mosby’s travels in the weeks following the Brew’s original story, boasting that “For twelve months, Crime & Justice Reporter Joy Lepola has been investigating which offices are tapped to keep an eye on the top prosecutor’s bottom line.” The insinuation was clear — it was only a matter of time before Ms. Mosby came upon the same fate as Ms. Pugh and Ms. Glenn.