Media unfairly targeted and tried Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby | COMMENTARY

For the last year, the media in Baltimore City have been on the trail of the next big corruption scandal. Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and former Maryland State Del. Cheryl Glenn have both been federally prosecuted in recent years, but before they went to court, they were tried and convicted by print and broadcast journalists.
Logically then, when the Baltimore inspector general and the local media started investigating the business travels of Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, a Black woman in power like Ms. Pugh and Ms. Glenn, the familiar cycle continued, and Ms. Mosby’s story became another cautionary tale of the perils of trial by media.
This raises the question: Are Black women in Baltimore guilty in the public eye until proven innocent?
There is no doubt that our city has suffered greatly at the hands of previous corrupt politicians. Catherine Pugh was prosecuted for conspiracy, fraud and tax evasion in connection with her Healthy Holly children’s books. Cheryl Glenn was convicted of taking bribes in exchange for her support on various bills, including one on marijuana reform law. These women of color have brought shame on the city, and they have been held accountable by the courts. But their prosecutions have also engendered a form of racial profiling by Baltimore’s media.
When the Baltimore Brew began reporting on Marilyn Mosby’s travels, it was keen to point to the past as prologue, noting parallels between Ms. Mosby’s apparent omissions from ethics and Ms. Pugh’s failure to disclose details about finances from the sale of her book. Readers were told that Ms. Mosby pocketed $30,000 in travel reimbursements and set up side gigs, ostensibly to profit from her position. Fox News ran regular stories on Ms. Mosby’s travels in the weeks following the Brew’s original story, boasting that “For twelve months, Crime & Justice Reporter Joy Lepola has been investigating which offices are tapped to keep an eye on the top prosecutor’s bottom line.” The insinuation was clear — it was only a matter of time before Ms. Mosby came upon the same fate as Ms. Pugh and Ms. Glenn.
Ms. Mosby was forced to ask the inspector general to clear her name, noting in a letter requesting the investigation that “The people of Baltimore have endured far too many corruption scandals and need to know what is and is not illegal.” When the inspector general’s report finally landed last week, there was no smoking gun. The report’s main take-away revealed something Ms. Mosby freely admitted and reported — she had traveled for business a little over 40 days in 2018 and 2019. There may be disputes about whether, as the IG report noted, Ms. Mosby’s reporting had “slight discrepancies” but one thing is clear: Watergate, this is not.
However, local media outlets were relentless in their continued pursuit of Ms. Mosby. Rather than reporting that the findings were a long way from what the media had telegraphed in terms of corruption and admitting their mistakes, publications including this one emphasized her trip to a spa. The truth — for anyone who read the report — was that Ms. Mosby was invited with other Black female prosecutors for a meeting on self-care and wellness for people of color organized by one of the leading criminal justice reform organizations in the country. A laudable gathering given the unique challenges Black female prosecutors face as less than 1% of elected prosecutors in this country.
The shameful reality is that Black women navigating Baltimore’s political landscape are increasingly being made to suffer for the sins of their sisters. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently lambasted Ms. Mosby and suggested the state prosecutor should investigate her — all while he owns 43 companies (a number that has grown during his time in office) that continue to operate. As a white man, he receives little of the same scrutiny that Ms. Mosby received for traveling abroad a few times. When then-City Housing Commissioner Michael Braverman (also a white man) allowed two employees to collect working a few hours while living out of the state on the West Coast and in Europe, the local media barely batted an eyelid. As a Black woman in power, Ms. Mosby is held to a different standard.
The inspector general report lays to rest a shameful chapter in Baltimore’s media. Our hope is that many who stoked the flames of this fire are willing to admit that they overreached when seeking out Baltimore’s next scandal, and acknowledge that Black women have been the collateral damage of this misfiring and work toward fair reporting that judges one on her character and not the careers of her predecessors.
Shannon McCutchen (ShannonCMcCutchen@gmail.com) is a Baltimore County educator. Jessica Pierre-Louis (NaimaPierreLouis@gmail.com) is a former Baltimore City educator.