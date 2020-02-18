Albert Einstein wrote, “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” Our kids hear and understand and they need us to get them the best care we can — not the care that the trust decides is enough. It’s our job to advocate for our children, be their voice, fight for them, find them the best treatments and give them their best life. The trust will take away parents’ rights to do that. Don’t let the trust limit our children’s rights to have the best lives they can, and our rights as parents to decide what’s best for them.