Know your risk: what the science says about COVID-19 spread | COMMENTARY

Interestingly, it is now well accepted that asymptomatic individuals are contributing to the spread of COVID-19, with estimates suggesting that nearly 60% of all spread occurs in this manner. This percentage will likely vary, depending again on the probabilities outlined above. Nevertheless, since asymptomatic individuals are not sneezing or coughing, this provides further support that normal breathing and talking, along with singing, leads to transmission and is further evidence for the role of smaller aerosols in driving this pandemic. Microscopic aerosols can travel beyond 6 feet, and this needs to be carefully considered in the transmission of COVID-19. This is critical, because it means that the closer you are to inhaling the air that someone else exhales, the higher your probability of getting infected. This may also mean you are not safe if you are more than 6 feet away, especially indoors with poor air circulation. An elegant contact tracing experiment in South Korea recently provided evidence that one can be infected, even when on the other side of a restaurant, when individuals were not wearing masks, and air flow carried these tiny aerosols across the room.