In his recent book “Usual Cruelty,” civil rights attorney Alec Karakatsanis argues that such experiences are not unusual, but intended choices society has made. “The decision to make something punishable by human caging authorizes the government to treat people in ways that otherwise would be abhorrent.” Mr. Karakatsanis describes the banality with which the wheels of law enforcement, the courts and prisons operate because they “become desensitized to the pain we cause, and to live our lives without the intellectual and moral rigor that should have prevented so much senseless suffering of powerless people in the name of ‘law enforcement.’”