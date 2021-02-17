McConnell, Graham: emblems of GOP dysfunction | COMMENTARY

For weeks I’ve been saying that if you honestly believe the Constitution forbids the Senate from convicting a former president (who was impeached while in office), you’re free to do so. I think it’s a profoundly wrong and dangerous view, creating precisely the “January exception” that impeachment managers warned about. But if that’s your sincere opinion, you should be the one denouncing Mr. Trump’s actions more than anyone else. You should be full of anger, sorrow and frustration that this lamentable oversight by the founders — which doesn’t actually exist — prevents you from doing what the facts and morality warrant: convicting Mr. Trump for his hideous behavior leading up to, and during, the events of Jan. 6.