For all of the talk about the centrists vs. the progressives — Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg vs. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — the reality is that none of the centrist candidates is moderate or centrist in any interesting sense of the term. If it were not for the progressives, who are basically one socialist (Mr. Sanders) and one fierce critic of the capitalist welfare state (Ms. Warren), then it would be clear that this race was between a group of liberals of one form or another.