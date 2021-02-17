Doctor expected to get COVID-19, but didn’t expect it to change his life | COMMENTARY

Late into one evening, I called a physician friend about the gastrointestinal symptoms my daughter was experiencing. He insisted that I should get an infusion of the monoclonal antibodies that the state was offering, if the symptoms were not more than seven days from the onset. Two of his relatives had done remarkably well, and not many physicians were aware of the efficacy of the infusion, which had prevented hospitalization significantly. Bamlanivimab is a laboratory made protein that mimics the antibody made naturally by the immune system to fight the virus. It blocks the virus’ ability to attach to and enter into human cells. In a double blind trial, only 3% of patients at higher risk for complications were hospitalized or treated in an emergency room, compared to 10% in the placebo treated group.