I thought of this when coming across reports in The Sun detailing two Baltimore shootings and comparing them to an attack in Colorado a few days earlier in which eight people were wounded. In the Baltimore shootings, unsurprisingly both victims died. In Colorado, the perpetrator undoubtedly was trying to kill his victims as evidenced by the several counts of attempted murder he was charged with and the fact that he stabbed one victim 20 times. The life and death difference between the Colorado and Baltimore crimes is that the weapon in one case was a knife and in the other a gun.