Maryland bill would restrict ICE access to MVA data | COMMENTARY

It is time for this lawlessness to come to an end. Working with experts at CASA, Maryland’s leading immigrant rights organization, we have drafted and refined a bill, the Maryland Driver Privacy Act, to add common-sense protections to the data held by the MVA. It will put in place a simple rule that ICE must follow before accessing Marylanders’ information at the MVA or another agency: Get a warrant. It will also ensure that ICE agents cannot directly access state databases; they’ll always have to go through Maryland officials. And it requires that state authorities annually report on how many requests like this they get, and how many they ultimately complied with. This bill does not stand in the way of any serious criminal investigation.