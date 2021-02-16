Maryland bill would restrict ICE access to MVA data | COMMENTARY

In 2013, the General Assembly voted to let undocumented residents apply for MVA driver’s licenses. It was a watershed for Maryland immigrants. “I’ll be able to go to school, go to work and visit my family,” a Baltimore teen told The Sun, explaining how hard it had been to shuttle between two restaurant jobs and community college classes without a license. By August 2014, close to 40,000 Marylanders had filed proof of two years’ of tax payments and passed the necessary exams to get a license or learner’s permit.
Unfortunately, this hopeful moment brought with it a cruel and unexpected consequence.
Last February, a Rockville family got a knock at their door. A child, one of five in the house, opened it. Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) entered. Without explanation, they arrested and took away the children’s father, José Santos Quintero Hernandez. Mr. Hernandez had been in the U.S. for decades. He and his wife, Maribel Cortez, had never had a run-in with immigration authorities or the police. As the agents walked Mr. Hernandez to their car, they mentioned they had found him through information from his Maryland driver’s license.
The event mirrored a 2014 episode where ICE agents pulled over cars near a Catonsville apartment complex with the names or license photos of undocumented drivers in hand. In one case, they arrested the father of a 3-year-old boy who had no criminal record beyond his prior attempts to cross the border.
In February, The Sun broke the news that ICE was also scanning and searching all Maryland drivers’ faces using the state’s face recognition system. According to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, ICE agents had logged into the Maryland Image Repository System on 14 occasions in 2018 and another 42 times in 2019. Records were silent on how many face scans ICE ran, or the people they arrested as a result.
ICE did not have a warrant to run any of these searches. In fact, Maryland’s face recognition system may be the most open and least secure in the nation. In other states where ICE was found to be running face recognition searches, agents had to ask state personnel to run the searches on their behalf, giving state authorities the chance to approve or deny them. Maryland appears to be the only state where ICE agents anywhere in the U.S. can directly login and run face scans simply by virtue of having credentials from a different, FBI-operated database.
This should worry all Marylanders, not just our undocumented neighbors. The National Institute of Standards and Technology, headquartered in Gaithersburg, found in a 2019 study that the vast majority of face recognition systems suffer from profound race and gender bias. African Americans and Asian Americans were found to be 100 times more likely to be misidentified as compared to white men. Women, young people and the elderly were also more likely to be misidentified as compared to middle-aged men.
A young woman from Baltimore learned about these errors the hard way, waking up one morning in her senior year of college to discover that authorities in Sri Lanka had falsely identified her as a suspect in that country’s terror attacks. When it comes to ICE face scans, the operative question is not “Are you an undocumented immigrant?” The question is: “Does a biased algorithm think you look like an undocumented immigrant?”
It is time for this lawlessness to come to an end. Working with experts at CASA, Maryland’s leading immigrant rights organization, we have drafted and refined a bill, the Maryland Driver Privacy Act, to add common-sense protections to the data held by the MVA. It will put in place a simple rule that ICE must follow before accessing Marylanders’ information at the MVA or another agency: Get a warrant. It will also ensure that ICE agents cannot directly access state databases; they’ll always have to go through Maryland officials. And it requires that state authorities annually report on how many requests like this they get, and how many they ultimately complied with. This bill does not stand in the way of any serious criminal investigation.
The last four years have taught us that it is not enough to make our state government a welcoming and fair system for our immigrant community. We also need to take affirmative steps to protect them from invasions by the federal government. This is our chance to protect Maryland immigrants and make roads safer for all Maryland drivers — while preventing ICE from treating our driver’s license data as a deportation gold mine.
Sen. Clarence Lam (clarence.lam@senate.state.md.us), a Democrat, represents Baltimore and Howard counties in the Maryland General Assembly, where Del. Dana Stein (dana.stein@house.state.md.us), also a Democrat, represents Baltimore County. Alvaro M. Bedoya (Twitter: @alvarombedoya) is founding director for the Center on Privacy and Technology in the Georgetown University Law Center.