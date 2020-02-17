There needs to be more transparency and scrutiny around the use of jailhouse witnesses, who have clear motives to lie. Sen. Will Smith (D-Montgomery County) and Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles County) have filed legislation that would require state’s attorneys’ offices to centrally track jailhouse witness testimony and benefits (S.B. 534/H.B. 637). That way, prosecutors will have more complete information on their history and reliability before putting them on the stand. If the state’s Attorney decides to use the testimony, the defense would be able to do a more effective cross examination and expose credibly issues. Similar measures have been adopted in Texas, Nebraska, Connecticut and Illinois.