Vaccinating the unvaccinated: An economic incentive may be the solution | GUEST COMMENTARY

Let me be clear: This is not penalizing those with preexisting conditions. Rather, it is covering the increased, overall medical costs due to a certain chosen behavior going against all the evidence. It does not require people to get vaccinated; it is simply helping to recoup the costs of this misguided behavior. It is a financial incentive to bring relief to the economic and social lives of all Americans. Some may say that this is a slippery slope — for example, why not impose a surcharge on obese people? The difference is that there are many causes of obesity beyond a specific behavior. Insurance companies can and should charge extra for those not immunized against COVID because the sole criteria used to determine the surcharge is that of being immunized or not.