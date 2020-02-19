They claim that paying the same tax rate as the rest of us would be bad for Maryland’s economy and would kill jobs, but as a Maryland resident and business owner who employs 1,500 people, I know that entrepreneurs are who create the organizations that put people to work. I invest my profits and bank loans into my community, my workers, my company — and I am happy to pay my taxes so that the Maryland General Assembly can invest in the infrastructure of the state. So it is especially appalling to hear these private equity “betters” describe themselves as job creators, rationalizing their sense of entitlement to a lower tax rate than the rest of us.