One approach would be to separate the Maryland Chesapeake into upper, middle and lower bay zones and create two seasons from May 1 to June 15 and Sept. 15 to Dec. 15. Within those areas and two seasons, they should adjust recreational bag limits as well as catch and release and targeting regulations to suit those local ecosystems. They can reliably meet the ASMFC reduction mandate. Commercial landings should be reduced 18% and extra monitoring implemented to allow for snap closures when conditions deteriorate.