Impeachment a reminder that branches of government aren’t ‘coequal’ | COMMENTARY

Now ask: What can Congress do that the other branches can’t? Well, through impeachment, it can fire the president, vice president or any member of the judiciary. Indeed, with the exception of the Supreme Court, it creates every other federal court. It also creates every federal agency and department. Everyone who works for Uncle Sam, except for the president and vice president, has a job created by Congress. And their job — including, for the most part, the president — is to do what Congress says.