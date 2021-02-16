Pandemic walks reinforce allegiance to Baltimore | COMMENTARY

In May of last year, my friend Bess and I were in the home stretch of a walk from Druid Hill Park to Cylburn Arboretum and back. At the park’s threshold, I spotted a flash of brilliant red-orange high in a tree. Then, a second flash. Scarlet tanagers, Bess said.
Soon, the songbirds would breed with their female counterparts, then molt to blander plumage, becoming less visible and astonishing. Had life been running on normal, they would have likely escaped our notice altogether. Nor would I have have discovered Hooper and Rockrose Park along the Jones Falls Trail, Buttonbush Swamp in Herring Run Park, the golden rushes flanking Dundee Creek or the back road from Leakin Park to Dickeyville.
Limitations imposed by the coronavirus have became an open invitation to explore Baltimore and the region’s parks on foot. On dozens of walks with girlfriends I’ve covered countless miles over the past 11 months. On the way, longtime friendships have intensified during rambling conversations about families, the country’s deep divisions and our own reckoning with the lives we have built and continue to question.
On our treks, it’s more common to see other women walking in pairs than men. Men usually don’t walk together, unless they have a goal to accomplish, like climbing a mountain, my friend Cynthia quipped on one of our regular outings. But a venture without a goal doesn’t mean nothing’s gained. Each jaunt has revealed a new dimension to the city where I have lived for 35 years, but whose contours have typically been described through a car window.
As familiarity grows with the waterways, woods and meadows that twist and turn through the built environment, so does a sense of place and possibility. One warm, sunny day last fall, a friend and I walked along Stony Run Trail, overlooking the boulders below, where weekend revelers picnicked, courted and dipped their toes in the stream. The majestic setting and festive informality called to mind Central Park and other prominent urban playgrounds.
My walks bring tranquility and respite from hateful public discourse and news of COVID’s mounting death toll. From time to time, musical surprises helped to restore a measure of optimism. On the NCR Trail, a friend and I came upon a flutist playing on a riverbank. In Double Rock Park near Parkville, live trumpet music resounded through the forest, courtesy of a talented visitor. In Druid Hill Park, the weekly drumming circle appeared smaller than usual, but the communal beat still summoned joy.
Walking vignettes abound: In Lake Roland Park, sculptures made of found objects and wood harmonize with the landscape. In Herring Run Park, a water snake as fat as a mountain bike tire nestled in the grass next to Buttonbush Swamp. Not too far from my home, a boy reeled in a trout from Stony Run. In Wyman Park, goats brought in to demolish overgrowth entertained mask-wearing families. Nearby, a man who lives in the park extolled the virtue of living so close both to nature and the Baltimore Museum of Art.
As liberating as they are for pandemic hikers, Baltimore’s parklands remain damning reminders of slavery, segregation and entrenched racism. A Druid Hill Park plaque honors the site of a pool once reserved for Black residents. In Clifton Park, the summer home of Johns Hopkins, revealed last year to have enslaved people, raises new questions. A debate continues about how to tell the story of the individuals who lived in slavery at Eutaw Manor, a 19th century estate that once stood in what is now Herring Run Park. In Wyman Park Dell, the recently dedicated Harriet Tubman Grove has replaced a Confederate monument. The grove acknowledges both her heroism and Baltimore’s continuing obligation to confront injustice.
This strange period has reinforced my allegiance to a city where my walking friends and I have spent our adult lives. All of our ambles in the woods have led me to see that Baltimore is not just the backdrop to our lives, but a living organism that, with every tree and stream, chronicles the city’s beauty and its sins.
Stephanie Shapiro (stephanieannshapiro@gmail.com) is a former feature reporter for The Baltimore Sun.