Pandemic walks reinforce allegiance to Baltimore | COMMENTARY

As liberating as they are for pandemic hikers, Baltimore’s parklands remain damning reminders of slavery, segregation and entrenched racism. A Druid Hill Park plaque honors the site of a pool once reserved for Black residents. In Clifton Park, the summer home of Johns Hopkins, revealed last year to have enslaved people, raises new questions. A debate continues about how to tell the story of the individuals who lived in slavery at Eutaw Manor, a 19th century estate that once stood in what is now Herring Run Park. In Wyman Park Dell, the recently dedicated Harriet Tubman Grove has replaced a Confederate monument. The grove acknowledges both her heroism and Baltimore’s continuing obligation to confront injustice.