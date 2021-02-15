It’s time to expand affordable high-quality higher ed at places like UMBC that have a proven track | COMMENTARY

And long before my husband, Delali, was the founder and CEO of Fearless, a digital services company, he was a student at UMBC, excited to be in an intensely fun and caring community where diversity was valued and where it was cool to be smart. UMBC is where he became an entrepreneur. It’s where he met his business partner, John Foster, and where he later turned to get his company off the ground, through the bwtech@UMBC business incubator.