Bret Stephens: Journalism is a noble profession; we should do more to live up to it | GUEST COMMENTARY

The news about Mr. Zucker is that he was purportedly pushed out for failing to disclose a romantic (consensual) relationship with a senior colleague. Except hardly anyone at CNN seems to think that was the real reason, since the romance was common knowledge. This, in turn, has fueled suspicions that the explanation for the resignation is its own piece of cynicism masquerading as idealism — a show of moralistic propriety that, as some at CNN believe, is part of a legal strategy connected to former anchor Chris Cuomo’s potential suit over his severance package.