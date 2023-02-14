There is a role for the gas system in Maryland’s carbon-free future, says PSC chairman | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Maryland People’s Counsel has been raising the alarm over unrestrained utility spending on gas system infrastructure since his appointment two years ago, and has commissioned studies on the future of the natural gas system in Maryland. I welcome a fellow agency’s input on this issue but would broaden this conversation.

I do not share the People’s Counsel conviction that the gas system has no role in a decarbonized future. From my perspective as a utility regulator for more than two decades, utility regulation is grounded in economics — and the economics of a decarbonized future are highly uncertain, as 40% of Maryland households currently use natural gas for heating purposes. State policymakers in Annapolis also have rejected recent proposed legislation banning natural gas as a fuel source. A growing body of studies will inform decisions on the future of natural gas, including a comprehensive electrification study that is currently underway at the Public Service Commission. Sometimes the best approach when faced with uncertainty is to not foreclose future solutions and to let the experts do their work.

In my tenure as chairman, the PSC has provided leadership, oversight and guidance on many emerging issues. In the past five years, we’ve approved utility storage installations, streamlined rooftop solar applications and launched utility electric vehicle charging programs, and we are now working on aligning utility planning with state climate goals. I have also overseen the implementation of significant market reforms including modernizing utility rate-making and increasing oversight of the retail energy supplier market. Within its statutory obligations and legal bounds, the commission has consistently acted as a strong and proactive regulator.

There are certain facts that inform every commission decision and occupy much of our day-to-day work. First, it goes without saying that without natural gas and electric utilities we could not work from home, heat our homes, or have light to read bedtime stories to our children. Second, the cost of utility services are unavoidable as Marylanders will be required to foot the bill both for the delivery of these energy sources as well as the cost of the state’s energy decarbonization goals. Third, but critically important, approximately one in four Maryland electricity ratepayers has limited income, and many already face unsustainable energy bills. These households often choose between heat, food and medicine, while our energy assistance programs serve only a quarter of eligible households.

The Public Service Commission sits at the intersection of these important interests — safety and climate change, reliability and affordability. Our electric grid is the largest and most complex machine humanity has ever built. Decarbonizing the global economy is the greatest challenge that we’ve ever faced. The path to get there is uncertain, but we are moving in the right direction. While Maryland has many options for achieving immediate greenhouse gas reductions, determining the most impactful and cost-effective solutions depends on factors outside of our control.

In all of its proceedings, the PSC will undoubtedly hear from many voices. The utilities will advocate for their system and its needs. The commission’s staff will provide analysis that balances all interests and completes the record for decision. Finally, David Lapp — the People’s Counsel and the state’s ratepayer advocate — is charged with zealously protecting the individuals who ultimately pay the majority of the costs for each decision. This is why the People’s Counsel exists: to represent the ratepayers and customers who will bear the costs and who have no other voice. This voice will be even more essential as policymakers require Maryland’s utilities to more aggressively address climate change.

The next 10 years of utility regulation will be challenging for everyone, and good relationships within the industry will be essential. Across the country, utilities are exploring new business models and how they will continue to serve customers’ changing energy needs. My commission oversees more — and more varied — entities and services than ever before as we strive to go beyond the deceptively simple task of keeping the lights on. I have confidence that Maryland will achieve its ambitious climate goals, but not by burning bridges and closing too many doors along the way.

Jason M. Stanek (jason.stanek@maryland.gov) is chair of the Maryland Public Service Commission.