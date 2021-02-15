Bill seeks to break down barriers to voting by mail in Maryland | COMMENTARY

Voting should not be met with so many challenges. Barriers should be broken down in order to ensure we have truly representative elections, wherein each and every voter has a say in who is elected to represent their interests. House Bill 274 addresses these barriers by automatically providing a ballot to all eligible voters in the state. Currently, a sample ballot is provided to each eligible voter so that individuals can see what their ballot will look like before heading into the voting booth. If H.B. 274 were passed, the sample ballots could be replaced with no additional cost to taxpayers, and each voter can have unlimited and unpressured time to consider their choices and then take the ballot to the polling place to deposit during early voting or on Election Day, avoiding any frustrating lines that tend to accumulate at certain polling places. The voter could also choose to discard the mailed ballot and vote in person or mail in the ballot to avoid polling places altogether.