An anniversary e-card — that’s love | GUEST COMMENTARY

When my colon burst and I was septic, Charles sat at my bedside in the hospital every day, all day, for three weeks. That is love. When I couldn’t bear to look down at the colostomy bag, an aftereffect of my surgery, he said, without flinching, “I’ll deal with it.” That is love. When he buried me in his arms and we cried together over the deaths of my parents — that is love. And when I reach under the dinner table and squeeze his hand so tightly that my knuckles turn white, as he tells friends about his mother’s dementia, that is love.