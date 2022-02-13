Racist narratives about Baltimore do lasting damage | GUEST COMMENTARY

On the local level, the false narratives may be even more harmful. People working relentlessly to build up Baltimore face the daily onslaught of doubters, naysayers, cynics and skeptics who insist that their work is meaningless or nonexistent. The real trauma that many Baltimoreans face from poverty and violence is compounded with the trauma of being told again and again that they live in a hopeless “slum,” to quote Mr. Carlson. This only serves to sustain the structures, policies and practices that we so desperately need to dismantle and re-imagine in more healthy, equitable and restorative ways.