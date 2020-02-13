Mr. Trump could perhaps take some credit if the $3 billion of increased debt since he took office were responsible for the benefits of economic growth, but the record does not support this claim. Indeed once the economy had recovered from the collapse of 2008 and 2009, economic growth has remained relatively constant at the 2% to 2.5% level under both Mr. Obama and Mr. Trump. Recently released data from the Labor Department shows that over 500,000 fewer jobs were added in 2018 and 2019 than originally thought, making 2019 the weakest year of job growth in the past eight years. Job growth has been gradually slowing since it peaked in 2014. The public does not seem aware that Mr. Trump’s tax relief has done little other than widen income inequality and raise our annual deficits and debt.