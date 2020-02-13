“There are other ways to get at this ... without congressional action,” she said. “One of the things we’ve done is to add a lot of important information to what is called the College Scorecard. Students can go and compare field of studies between institutions to see how much it will cost ... and then what their first year (after graduation) earning potential is. It is based on real data of those who completed the programs before. We hope students will use this information to make better and wiser decisions of what they are going to pursue from a higher-ed perspective.”